WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A second motorcyclist died on Saturday morning in a crash on Kellogg Ave. near the Woodlawn exit.

A news release from the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says that around 9:30 a.m., a 40-year-old man on a motorcycle was heading eastbound on Kellogg Ave., near the area of another crash that killed a motorcyclist just seven hours prior.

The man changed lanes to the outside lane of Kellogg Ave., where he collided with the front passenger side of the vehicle.

He was ejected from the motorcycle and underneath the truck, when he was run over. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

This is the 18th fatal traffic collision in 2022. An investigation is still ongoing.