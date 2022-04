WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — At least one person is dead after a car hit a pedestrian on Friday evening in south Wichita, according to Sedgwick County Dispatch.

The incident occurred near the intersection of K-15 and MacArthur Rd.

The call came in from dispatch around 8:25 p.m. Both of the southbound lanes of K-15 are closed, along with nearby on-ramps.

