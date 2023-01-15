WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Wichita Police, one person is hurt after a shooting inside a downtown gas station early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at the 700 block of North Broadway just before 1:25 a.m. Sunday, according to Wichita Police.

Police found a man in his 30s with two gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We have everybody that we need to talk to, and the investigation is still ongoing. We’re trying to determine exactly what happened,” said WPD Sgt. Charles Rogers.

Police said there is no danger to the public and the investigation is ongoing.