WPD Patrol East: Winter Coat and Food Drive, Nov. 9 – Dec. 12

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – WPD’s Patrol East Community Policing is hosting a Holiday Coat & Food Drive Nov. 9 through Dec. 12, 2020. The organizers said all items will be distributed and evenly placed between the food bank and other shelters in Wichita.

The drop off times and locations include:

Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Patrol East Sub-Station, 350 S. Edgemoor

Monday, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Community Policing Office, 4135 E. Harry

Tuesday 9:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m., Community Policing Office, 4135 E. Harry

The items requested for donations include:

⦁ New or lightly used coats, all sizes

⦁ New or lightly used hats, gloves, and scarves, all sizes

⦁ New socks only, all sizes

⦁ Non-perishable foods only

For questions or inquiries, contact Officer Larison at alarison@wichita.gov, Officer McElwain at BMcElwain@wichita.gov, Officer Thompson at IThompson@wichita.gov, or Officer Bautista at WBautista@wichita.gov

