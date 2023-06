WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has released a Silver Alert for a man missing who is believed to be in Wichita.

WPD says Philip Seth Dyauli, 49, has Alzheimer’s and was last seen in the 2700 block of S. Topeka St.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a grey stripe, black or grey sweatpants, and he wears glasses.

If you see Dyauli or know his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 immediately.