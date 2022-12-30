WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has released the names of the two who were killed in a shooting last Friday night.

WPD says Jose Alvarez, 39, and Neosha Allen, 22, were inside an apartment in the 900 block of S Mission Rd on Friday, Dec. 23.

At approximately 9:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting.

On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of S. Mission Road in Wichita. (KSN Photo)

Upon arrival, officers found two victims outside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Those victims were taken to a local hospital and are now in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

While officers were on the scene, they learned Alvarez and Allen were inside an apartment near where the other two were shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

WPD arrested Kenneth Jackson in connection to the incident. He was found after a short police pursuit that ended near the intersection of 31st St N and N Fairview Ave.

The incident is still under investigation.