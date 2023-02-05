WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon is the result of a robbery.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), at 1:55 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a 16-year-old boy with several gunshot wounds to his upper body.

According to the WPD, the boy was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He underwent surgery and, according to police, is stable.

Wichita police say an investigation revealed that the shooting happened during the commission of a robbery.

If anyone has any information on this case, Wichita police ask you to please call their detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.