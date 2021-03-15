WPD: Seeking help to find missing juvenile

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police is asking for the public’s help Monday to locate a missing teenager. WPD said via Twitter that 16-year-old Janessa Horne last seen in the area of Northwest High School around 10 a.m. Monday morning. Northwest High School is located in the 1200 block of North Tyler Road.
Horne is 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black/blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, blue undershirt with red lettering, and dark blue jeans.
Anyone who has seen Horne or knows about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.