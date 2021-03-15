WPD: Seeking help to find missing juvenile

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police is asking for the public’s help Monday to locate a missing teenager. WPD said via Twitter that 16-year-old Janessa Horne last seen in the area of Northwest High School around 10 a.m. Monday morning. Northwest High School is located in the 1200 block of North Tyler Road.

*MISSING JUVENILE*



The Wichita Police Department needs your help locating 16-year-old Jonessa Horne. Jonessa was last seen in the area of Northwest High School at approximately 10:00 this morning. pic.twitter.com/z58tofFdVB — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) March 15, 2021

Horne is 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black/blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, blue undershirt with red lettering, and dark blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Horne or knows about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.