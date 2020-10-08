WPD seeking public’s help to locate missing teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department announced via Twitter Wednesday evening that they’re seeking the public’s help to locate a 13-year old missing teenager, Annika Scott.
Annika is a black female, she’s 5’7″, and weighs 185 lbs.
She was last seen around 3:20 p.m., Wednesday, near St. Joseph Hospital in the 3600 block of East. Harry. At the time, she was wearing black Nike sweats, a red Nike t-shirt, and black slides.
Anyone who has any information on Annika, or knows about her whereabouts, is asked to call 911.
