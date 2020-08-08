WPD stops party bus on Kellogg after fight at nightclub, no arrests made

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Drivers traveling along Kellogg early Saturday morning were surprised to find traffic slowed down by numerous Wichita Police Department vehicles and a stopped party bus.
Police believed some of the passengers were involved at a disturbance which occurred sometime after midnight Saturday at night club Midnight Rodeo in the 10000 block of East Kellogg.
“Multiple 911 callers reported at least 50 people fighting in the parking lot and that guns were involved,” said Officer Kevin Wheeler, WPD.
Officers located three people with minor injuries from the incident at the night club and learned that several suspects entered a party bus that left the scene before officers arrived.
Officers located and stopped the bus near Kellogg and Washington. Bus passengers were questioned and released.
Because weapons were involved and because of the number of passengers on the bus, additional officers were called to the stop to assist in contacting the passengers.
Wichita Police Department told KSN News that no arrests were made and the incident remains under investigation. If anyone was information, please call WPD Investigations at 316-268-4407.
