WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Wichita Police, three people are in critical condition following a shooting at Wichita club Saturday.

It happened in Old Town at Rock Island Live just before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to WPD.

Police said it started with a fight between a group of women at the club.

Officers were nearby when they heard shots fired and two women and a man were shot.

A female suspect ran away but was found about a block from the club, according to police.

“In the summertime and July and August, the peak times of Old Town, it could have been a lot worse. And I definitely do know at times there were a lot more people in that club, so we’re fortunate they weren’t at capacity,” said WPD Sgt. Christopher Mains.

Mains said it is unclear if the women involved knew each other or what led up to the shooting.