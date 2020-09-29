WPD warns about ‘impersonating an officer’ investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) announced Tuesday it is investigating a case involving an unknown suspect impersonating a police officer.

According to WPD, a citizen reported being stopped by an unknown suspect in the area of MacArthur and Seneca around 8 p.m, Monday, who was driving a dark blue or black Buick 4-door sedan with red and blue emergency lights in the upper windshield.

The unknown suspect approached the vehicle, asked for a driver’s license and insurance. The suspect looked at the documents, gave them back, walked back to the Buick, and left.

The suspect is described as an unknown male, average build and height, wearing a dark blue or black uniform and armed with a handgun.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information on the case, is asked to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. If a similar situation has occurred to anyone, they can file a police report by calling WPD police case desk at 316-268-4221.

WPD stated all uniformed WPD officers are issued WPD badges, displayed clearly on their uniform to signify that they are a WPD officer. Additionally, if any question exists on the legitimacy of an officer, you can call 911.

