WPD’s Second Chance Thursdays is coming up on Feb. 11

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police announced Thursday on its Facebook page that Second Chance Thursdays will restart on Feb. 11, 2021.

Anyone with a traffic warrant that needs a new court date can take advantage of Second Chance Thursdays. Patrol West Community Police Officers are organizing it on Thursday, February 11, from 3 p.m. till 10 p.m. at 5803 West Central.

In its Facebook post, WPD stated, “We are also helping with Notice to Appear warrants for anything, Probation Violation Warrants for anything, however ***UCC ( Uniform Criminal Complaint Warrants) and all other city bench warrants for criminal arrests are still bookable!*** These need to take place in person as you will need to sign new paperwork.

Anyone with questions is asked to email Officer Lori Kimrey at lkimrey@wichita.gov.

