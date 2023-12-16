WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wreaths were laid to remember fallen soldiers at the history Maple Grove Cemetery in Wichita on Saturday.

Sons of Union Veterans were out on Saturday to remember those who died in service to the country. Maple Grove has both Union and Confederate soldiers buried in Wichita.

Those out today said Wreaths Across America is a way to remember those that served, so they are not forgotten.

“So we like to do the Wreaths Wcross America to honor these men with a Christmas wreath because a lot of these men, especially these here, don’t have families anymore,” Steve Hamlin with Sons of Union Veterans said. “So a lot of the families have long, since passed.”

The Sons of Union Veterans said this is the fourth year doing this in Wichita.