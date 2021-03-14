WSU Alumni Association not able to provide travel package but still working to help fans

The NCAA is limiting capacity to 25 percent and that includes players, coaches, and fans so getting a seat won’t be easy and getting there may be tougher for some.

The KU and Wichita State University Alumni Associations are not offering a travel package but WSU’s is leaving the window open should the team continue its run.

Wichita State held out hope and made the tournament but fans did not get a tournament bid on Sunday.

“This year it is like finding your four leaf clover,” said Shane Scott.

Shane Scott wants to find four tickets and maybe another for himself but even if he gets there it will be expensive to stay.

“They are probably going to jack up the prices but when you are in the tournament you do not care,” said Scott.

He plans to drive down there himself but for fans who usually rely on the travel package from the Wichita State Alumni Association will also have to find their way there.

“We are not doing any kind of travel packages this year due to COVID but we will have a travel offering as far as recommendation on hotels and all the different locations,” said President and CEO Courtney Marshall.

Buying a ticket on the fly to fly to indiannapolis for wichita states matchup against drake could cost you anywhere betwen 700 and 2200 dollars. But if you do get there, the Wichita State Alumni Association says it is working with an agency to help find you a room.

“We partner with a company for post season travel and they have different hotels that they do have space reserved,” said Marshall.

Should the shockers continue to advance, the alumni association may help punch a ticket.

“We will gauge interest and it also depends on how many tickets are available. We work closely with our Athletic Department with the ticket office and determine based on ticket sales and such and interest,” said Marshall.

All information can be found here on the Wichita State Alumni Associations web page.