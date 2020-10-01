WSU Athletics announces completion of two major projects

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University celebrated the completion of two major projects Wednesday. These include the WSU Athletic Center — a new building to help athletes on and off the court — and renovations to Koch Arena to add more space for basketball and volleyball.

“We’ve unveiled $18 million of facilities since January with the addition of Eck Stadium first and now this facility and renovations in Charles Koch Arena –so very happy for our students, very happy for our staff, and very thankful and appreciative for our donors,” said Darron Boatright, WSU Director of Athletics. “I’m very proud that both of these projects were private donor-based.”

When talking about crowd sizes during the current COVID-19 crisis, Boatright said they plan on keeping safety in mind, cooperate and collaborate with City and County officials, and follow the lead of local medical specialists. He said even if the facility will have a high-end capacity, they will start with a smaller crowd, put policies and procedures in place, and get fans acclimated prior to ramping up to larger crowds.

“There’s been a palpable buzz in our department around with the donors that were involved and helped us get this accomplished,” Boatright said.

Wichita State University

LATEST POSTS: