Wichita State student insider weighs in on potential Gregg Marshall departure

Gregg Marshall’s future still hangs in the balance this evening as many sources reported Wichita State could part ways with its coach.

Marshall was not at practice this afternoon but still, no official announcement has been made on the status of his job.

“He has been around for so many years so I can see why people do not want to get rid of him,” says Lucas Lowry, Wichita State Senior.

As the seasons change so too could the landscape of the Wichita State basketball season. Also changing seasons on its clothing line is the Shocker store. The students there giving the store new apparel while they give their perspective on the state of the head coach.

“I think that with everything going on he should be let go but at the same time he is such a great coach,” says Akelia Wilson, Wichita State sophomore.

Lowry adds, “I would probably say not have him.”

Marshall has denied ever striking a player or colleague and says the allegations claiming otherwise are false.

“I did not expect something like that to come out of the program,” says Aliyah Funschelle, former Wichita State student and Insider.

Aliyah Funschelle has covered the team on her sports page “Sports with Aliyah” four for years. The news of the investigation into Marshall’s alleged abuse was news to her.

“I thought I had a good grip of what was going on. No one really knows what is happening behind the scenes but at the same time I felt like it was a little bit out of the blue,” said Funschelle.

Even she can see that should the school part ways with Marshall the team will be on a new path.

“It would be sad to see him leave and would feel kind of like losing a family member. Honestly, it has been very grim at Wichita State since the news broke but at the same time if he does leave I am confident that Wichita State will eventually get built back up,” Funschelle added.

We have reached out to the university about both the decision on Coach Marshall’s future and the investigation into the alleged abuse of some players. There are no updates on either at this time.