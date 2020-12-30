WSU Lab teams up with FedEx to ship Covid-19 tests

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-People in smaller Kansas communities now have better access to COVID testing. Wichita State University is playing a major role.

Wichita State has teamed up with FedEx to get COVID-19 tests to and from its multimillion-dollar lab and into rural areas. The goal is to keep the coronavirus cases contained.

“For folks who have long driving distances or who have limited staff, FedEx has a program that enables us to move the biological material, the saliva and the samples, specimens, to the laboratory with an overnight delivery,” said WSU Associate Strategic Initiatives Vice President Debra Franklin.

The City of Lindsborg is taking part in this.

Assistant City Administrator Lucas Neece said after a 55% positivity rate last week, the city tested 350 asymptomatic residents. Neece said it’s to stop the transmission before the holidays.

“It continues across rural Kansas I think to be a crisis and so if we can identify a few people who would otherwise be out spreading disease and help them realize that they are positive and isolated, we’re hoping to bend the curve down a little bit,” said Neece.

WSU said for smaller communities, this will allow more testing opportunities.

Franklin said her vision is to keep businesses and schools open and this is another way the lab could help do that.

“With the shipping options that are available, it gives us broader reach and the ability to help that vision come to life for Kansans,” said Franklin.

“It’s certainly exciting to see this kind of innovation here in the region and to have tests available,” said Neece.

This is for any group. Whether you’re a business, school, city, non-profit or similar, Wichita State University is willing to work with the group.

An organization has to sign ups as a testing partner. The information to do so can be found here.

