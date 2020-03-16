WSU limiting on-campus housing at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 22

1  of  66
Closings and Coronavirus changes
News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

File photo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University announced Monday that they will begin limiting on-campus housing operations at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, in an effort to support public health efforts by Sedgwick County and the State of Kansas.

WSU president, Dr. Jay Golden said his decision was made not only to protect the campus community, but also to provide some sense of certainty during these unprecedented times.

Dr. Golden said given the very recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance for limited gatherings for at least 8 weeks, it was their decision to cancel all in-person instruction on campus as their semester ends in 7 weeks, excluding spring break.

WSU said students who have already left campus will not be allowed to return without explicit authorization from Housing & Residence Life staff. However, students who have traveled to the following areas over the break will not be allowed to pick up items until they have completed 14 days of self-quarantine as detailed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment:

  • California.
  • New York state.
  • Washington state.
  • Eagle, Summit, Pitkin, and Gunnison counties in Colorado.

WSU stated that their Housing & Residence Life recognizes that leaving the residence halls is not an option for all students, so they will allow students meeting the criteria outlined below to register to remain on campus:

  • International students and students with a permanent address in an area heavily affected by COVID-19.
  • Students with health conditions or disabilities that prevent travel home.
  • Students who reside with a family member/guardian with health issues that put them at increased risk of COVID-19.
  • Students without the ability to return to their permanent residence due to other documented circumstances.

