WSU prepares to move courses online

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Like many universities across Kansas, Wichita State University has suspended classes and is moving courses online. Wichita State suspended in-person classes next week to give teachers enough time to move courses online starting on March 30.

The University Provost Dr. Richard Muma says some faculty will use Skype to communicate with their students. Others may use different forms of chat rooms and some will tape record their lectures and send them out to the students.

“WSU will try to do everything they can to make sure deadlines are met and delays do not happen and those students are able to graduate in May,” said Muma.

Right now, the campus is still open. The provost says this may be something that affect Wichita State University for eight weeks.

