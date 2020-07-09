WSU President Dr. Golden: Wichita State stands in support of our international students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University president Dr. Jay Golden expressed his support for international students and released a statement Thursday that was sent to WSU students and families.

In the released statement, Dr. Golden said,

“Dear Shocker Nation,

I have watched and listened this week with a great deal of focus over the federal government’s announcement regarding international students. This rule change has implications for our international students that could include having to leave the country or transferring to another institution.

We are working hard to do everything we can to minimize the impact that this guidance may have on our students, including offering hybrid instruction – which combines an in-person component with online classwork – in the fall semester. We made this decision earlier in the summer, and many measures are being taken every day to ensure as much safety as possible as we learn to co-exist with this virus.”

