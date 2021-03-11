WSU President Emeritus Eugene Hughes passes away

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State announced Thursday afternoon that President Emeritus Eugene Hughes passed away on Wednesday.

Hughes was WSU’s president between 1993-1998 when he retired from teaching. He was WSU’s 11th president in school history.

WSU’s Interim President Rick Muma released a statement on President Emeritus Hughes:

It is with great sadness that I, on behalf of the entire Wichita State University community, express my condolences to the family and friends of Eugene Hughes, former president of Wichita State. President Hughes died on March 10 in Flagstaff, Arizona.



President Hughes served as Wichita State’s 11th and centennial president from 1993 to his retirement at the end of 1998. When he took office, he began a campaign for “The Metropolitan Advantage,” aimed at redefining Wichita State’s connection to the community – a pillar we hold near and dear to our mission to this day.



Dr. Hughes believed that universities are never finished products, and urban institutions like Wichita State must evolve in response to the changes in the community. He said this dynamic quality would allow Wichita State to remain a powerful educational force for Wichita, our state and the nation for many years to come.

You can view the full statemen from Interim President Rick Muma on the Wichita State University website.