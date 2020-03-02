WSU President shares message on coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University president, Dr. Jay Golden, shared a message on coronavirus Monday. He said Wichita State University’s Business Continuity Pandemic Team is meeting and communicating continuously with state and local health care agencies to assure that the university is prepared if COVID-19 (also known as coronavirus) reaches Kansas.

He said Student Health Services is coordinating with Sedgwick County and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for the latest information on the situation.

Dr. Golden shared online resources for the latest information and tips on coronavirus, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and theWSU Student Health Services websites.

Dr. Golden stated that at this point Wichita State is not authorizing any university-sponsored employee travel or Study Abroad travel for countries listed by the CDC as Warning Level 3. That list currently includes China, Iran, South Korea and Italy. He said WSU is also discouraging university-sponsored employee travel or Study Abroad to Japan, a Level 2 country. WSU officials will continue to communicate with their Office of International Education as the situation continues.



Dr. Golden shared immediate health risk to the general U.S. public is considered low at this time, but he encouraged students and staff to have a personal preparedness plan. He advised anyone with questions or concerns to email student.health@wichita.edu.

