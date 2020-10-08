WSU releases 2021 employment forecast, economic relief could be on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Wichita’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research has released it’s employment outlook for 2020 and forecast for 2021, showing that the first quarter of this year, Wichita experienced the biggest job loss in the city’s history.

According to WSU economic experts, from the first to second quarter of 2020, Wichita lost more than 40,000 jobs. Predictions say employment will get better in the first quarter of 2021, though.

“The good news is the worst is behind us,” said Lacey Cruse, Sedgwick County commissioner. “The bad news is we’re not really out of the woods yet.”

With more than 1,000 jobs forecasted for Wichita next year, experts said the local economy could see relief.

“It’s not going to be over any time soon, which I think we all know,’ said Susayn Brandes, president and CEO of Great Plains Ventures. “Really, we were hoping somebody would tell us there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Business owners said they’ve been holding on tight through this pandemic, but many service industry businesses are down more than 40 percent compared to last year. Some owners said things might be looking up, though.

“We had a ten percent growth over September from August,” said Timirie Shibley, owner of Doo Dah Diner. “We are moving in the right direction.”

Unemployment reached over 17 percent during the pandemic and it’s not back down to less than 10 percent.

WSU’s economic outlook does give hope for those still looking for jobs.

“I’m somewhat cautious about that only because again, I know many of the restaurateurs I’ve talked to, they’re struggling to bring on new staff,” said Shibley.

Local leaders and officials were also part of the virtual conference and said they are learning alongside everyone else and hope to use the information they learned from the economic outlook to help those who need it the most.

“Targeted efforts like access to capital, understanding grant opportunities, those are the things we need to target towards those groups to help the most vulnerable in our community,” said Cruse.

Some said it’s been a tough ride, but they’re hoping with the community’s help, progress can be made.

“It’s going to be a tough climb in our industry, but the tough will survive,” said Shibley. “We will just keep doing what we can.”

Sedgwick County commissioners plan to work with their financial staff in the next few weeks to determine if it is possible to offer any additional assistance to those struggling during this pandemic.

“We have got to help those people, we have got to find a way,” said Cruse. “No is not an answer.”

For all the data presented by WSU during the Economic Outlook Conference, click here.