WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — ‘Together we dream,’ a two-mile run organized by Wichita State University (WSU) students, helps bring financial stability to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.

The dream run was created in 2019 by two fraternity brothers who struggled with their own situations. Both decided they wanted to create an annual event that would help ease the financial stress of student loans and tuition, so the dream run was created.

Together We Dream – Dream Run flyer

In the first year, they raised more than $25,000 to help several DACA students at WSU.

Unfortunately, in 2020 the run was suspended because of the pandemic, but this year it is back and in-person. This is why the organizer of the race are anxious to see how many students they can help this year.

“I’m personally very excited. I also know the rest of the fraternity is excited to bring this back because, for some of us, this is the first time we get to experience a run-in person for the first time. And so, while it is new and while we don’t have the help of those that started in the first year, it’s exciting to have to figure this out by ourselves,” said WSU student Javier Martinez.

This year’s goal is to be able and help multiple immigrant students at WSU and continue raising awareness throughout their campus.