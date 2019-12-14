WSU teaching next generation of cybersecurity defenders

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Whether it is a data breach for a major company or someone hacking into a home device, each case rises the demand for cybersecurity.

“World wide there is going to be a need for 3-million cybersecurity jobs over the next 4 years,” said Joe Jabara, Director for the HUB for Cyber Security Education and Awareness at Wichita State University.

WSU is hoping to fill that need. The university is wrapping up their first semester of their new Applied Computing and Cybersecurity program.

Students are getting hands-on experience. “The different sorts of cyber attacks, vulnerabilities, defense mechanisms you can use,” said Jabara.

The program also provides a unique look with classes on the psychology of hackers. Jabara says they look into, “What the hacker has in mind when they are targeting somebody. How they pick that person as the target. What pre-planning goes into it and ultimately, what is their end game?”

The curriculum also has a heavy involvement with industry leaders. WSU has even hired a retired ethical government hacker to teach students based off of his experience.

50 students are currently enrolled to be the next generation of cyber defense. “They are doing something that matters. They’re doing something that’s securing whatever system they’re protecting and I think that’s great,” said Jabara.

