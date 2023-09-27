WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University Tech unveiled its newly renovated healthcare labs and classrooms at their South Campus on Wednesday.

The facility features new technology that’s equal to what is used in the healthcare industry.

“What we’ve done here is create about 40,000 square feet of space that’s really dedicated to high-quality education and the best technology that is on the market right now for education, and it matches what you see in the industry,” said WSU Tech President Dr. Sheree Utash.

Students are looking forward to learning in the new space, which will be used for several programs, including practical nurse, registered nurse, surgical technology, and short-term health programs such as certified nursing assistant.

“It looks really cool compared to what we had we practiced out of a smaller building, so for them to have such a bigger space and way more students in the room. I think it’s amazing,” said WSU Tech surgical technologist student Ana Martinez.

Dr. Utash hopes the bigger space will increase enrollment and help ease staffing shortages in the healthcare industry.

“The expansion and renovation of WSU Tech South Campus are not just about creating modern learning spaces; they are about addressing the critical workforce needs in our region’s healthcare industry. Our commitment to delivering top-tier healthcare education is driven by the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals in our community. These enhanced facilities will play a pivotal role in ensuring that we can continue to produce highly trained graduates who are ready to meet the evolving challenges of the healthcare sector and contribute to the well-being of our region’s residents,” said Dr. Utash.

The healthcare programs are not new to WSU Tech. They just moved from Old Town to a bigger building.

WSU Tech invites anyone who is interested in a career in health care to attend their enrollment event on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the WSU Tech South Campus. Advisors will be available during multiple sessions throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Whether you’re in high school or whether you’re an adult, we would love to have you,” said Dr. Utash.