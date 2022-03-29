WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new ranking released by U.S. News and World report that ranks universities offering a Ph.D. in engineering has ranked Wichita State University’s (WSU) program at number 59 in the nation and the only Kansas program to make the list.

The program has been on an upward trend in the last three years, ranking 94th in the nation in 2020, 77th in 2021, and now 59th in 2022.

U.S. News’ annual rankings are based on a number of factors, including reputation among peer institutions and industry recruiters, student selectivity, faculty resources and research expenditures.

“The College of Engineering has exemplified the Wichita State spirit of innovation, which is evident by this prestigious ranking from U.S. News and World Report,” WSU President Dr. Rick Muma said in a news release. “In addition to the advancements made by our researchers, recognition from our peers and outside influencers that Wichita State is a preeminent urban-serving research institution is a value-added as we work to serve our community every day through our research and innovation.”

Some points of difference within WSU’s engineering graduate program include:

Externally funded research has increased 30% in each of the past two years.

Small program sizes, allowing for frequent, direct contact between students and faculty in the classroom and research lab.

Abundant applied learning opportunities with a variety of faculty-led funded research.

Multiple inventor competitions in which teams of graduate and undergraduate students build products in the Project Innovation Hub and GoCreate, a Koch collaborative.

WSU recently created a new data analytics program that cuts across engineering, business and mathematics.

“Students have ample opportunities to put concepts learned in the classroom into practice in the real world, working with companies, many of whom have a presence on our Innovation Campus, and working with faculty on applied research that adds value,” said Anthony Muscat, the Dean of WSU’s College of Engineering.