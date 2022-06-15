WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Retaining and luring new talent. That’s the goal of NetApp’s new facility on Wichita State University’s (WSU) Innovation Campus.

Wednesday was the grand opening of the new 168,000-square-foot building.

It includes a game room, a quiet room, and opportunities for students to learn about a field they might want to go into after college.

“I think the biggest thing is collaboration is really easy now you know if you’re having an issue or working through something help is really not far away,” said incoming WSU Senior Justin Buresh.

This new $50 million NetApp facility will help students like Buresh get experience in fields like computer science.

The company’s investments will open doors for students who will learn about data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

The new facility offers innovative ways for students to keep up with the current technology trends and set new trends.

Over 500 NetApp employees, as well as WSU students, will use the space.

The community is also invited to use the indoor space and the outdoor spaces like the basketball or pickleball courts.

“They might come here to play basketball, but because they feel good being here, they might apply to go to this college and which is going to lead them to apply to work for a place like NetApp or apply for an internship,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

It’s a way to inspire the next generation of students to make Wichita a place to innovate.

“The real-world experience is really great. I know a lot of students kind of struggle to get that, but I will work here also during the school year, so I think to have that on my resume will make me a more promising candidate,” said WSU incoming Junior Gannon Steiner.

To learn more about Wichita State’s Innovation Campus, click here.