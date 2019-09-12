WSU’s Shockappella ‘shocks’ listeners with unique sound, style

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Do you have the pipes to keep up with Wichita State’s only competitive and coed acappella group? Now may be the time to find out.

Shockappella is looking to add new student talent to its team.

“Anyone can sing,” said Shockappella President Kourtney Kude. “It’s open for all majors, anyone.”

What is Shockapella?

“Our biggest thing is we want to reach out to the community to spread the love of music and the appreciation for music to anyone and everyone that can hear,” said Shockappella Vice President John Kirk.

“We are basically like a “Pitch Perfect,” but I feel like we have a more family feel,” Kude said.

The team is currently made up of seven people including a soprano, three tenors, an alto, a base and a beat boxer. They rework popular songs to fit their unique-a cappella style.

“We do a lot of pop, but we do a lot of really anything that fits the emotion of what we are trying to get that season,” Kirk said.

Kirk, like the rest of the team, has a passion for music.

“Music has been my life. I mean, I have a tattoo that says, ‘where words fail, music speaks.’ It’s the universal language. Everybody can speak it. Everybody understands it and everybody can feel it,” Kirk said.

Kirk said music has created a strong bond between the team members.

“Everyone that is in Shockappella in this moment right now, they are not my friends, they are my family. That’s what I value in this group the most,” Kirk said.

“They definitely mean family. They are my closest friends here,” Kude said.

Audition information:

Wednesday, September 11th from 7:00p.m – 10:00 p.m.

Friday, September 13th from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 14th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Makeups)

Click here for additional audition information and how to join Shockappella.