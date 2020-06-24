WWII, Korean War veteran turns 100 years old

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A World War II and Korean War veteran celebrates a century of being alive.

Today the family of Captain Rita Miller put on this surprise parade in honor of her 100th birthday.

The Montana native was born on this day in 1920.

She joined the Army Nurse Corps in 1943 and served as a nurse during WWII in Anchorage. She re-enlisted years later and served in occupation forces in both Germany and Japan.

Rita’s career of service brought her to Fayettevlle in August 1963 where she worked at the local VA for a decade.

“I think I’m from good genes firstly and I’ve always been very active. I was a nurse, I was in World War II as an army nurse,” she said. “Then I raised a family.”

“She’s had a real good life, a busy one I’ll tell you that. She’s done well for herself,” her best friend Adele O’Connell said.