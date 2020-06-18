‘You can’t be what you can’t see,’ Juneteenth speakers hope to influence youth in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW)- Mentors of a local youth group are sharing their stories as Wichita’s Juneteenth celebrations continue virtually.

“You can’t be what you don’t see,” said Taishma Owens-Council, youth leader for Progeny.

It’s a message centuries in the making and this year’s Juneteenth brings on an even deeper meaning as our country faces civil rights issues.

“Anything that happened in history that was of great change, young people were the catalyst of that,” said Marquetta Atkins, director of Progeny.

Young people like Owens-Council and Kevin Phillips Jr. are using their stories to help pass the baton to kids and teens in Wichita.

“I Just kind of dibbled and dabbled in the streets and paid the consequences of those things,” said Phillips.

Phillips went to jail at just 14 years old and wound up there again a few years later.

Now, he owns his own moving company and is involved with mentorship groups in the Air Capital.

Phillips and Owens-Council are using their past struggles and successes to educate others.

“I feel like we’re not taught to have a voice, we’re taught to sit down and stay in a child’s place,” said Owens-Council. “I want young people to be empowered.”

“I prayed for this during the times I was incarcerated,” said Phillips. “I was able to make the change and get my story to the youth and if not hundreds of people, maybe just one child.”

Progeny is a group that advocates for kids, teens, and young adults who have spent time behind bars. The members and leaders focus on the school-to-prison pipeline, treatment based on race, and other civil rights issues.

“People are paying attention this year,” said Atkins. “Collectively, people are paying attention to the voices, especially African American voices. When is enough going to be enough and we start changing, evolving as humanity and involving when it comes to laws and policies so that we’re protecting the most vulnerable people?”

The panel discussion by Progeny and speakers, Owens-Council and Phillips starts at 11:00 a.m. on Friday (June 19) on Juneteenth ICT’s Facebook page. Click here to take you to the page.

To view a list of Juneteenth ICT events, click here.