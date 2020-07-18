‘You just have to show out’: Class of 2021 baseball recruits hoping to make the best of All-Star game between Wichita and KC’s best

KANSAS (KSNW) The time is now.

2021 high school baseball recruits are hoping to catch the eyes from scouts and they know games like Friday’s All-Star game between Wichita’s best and Kansas City’s best is a primetime opportunity especially after losing an important junior season.

Every rep, every strike, every opportunity, period, matters for rising high school senior baseball players.

“If you do get the opportunity you just have to show out and show coaches what you can do,” says Clearwater High School Junior Brock Toothaker.

Both the Wichita All-Stars and Yard Baseball Club are loaded with the best talent in the state. Tuesday both teams took the field at Eck Stadium for an All-Star game. However, there were more than just bragging rights on the line.

“A lot of guys from Kansas City come out and go D1, go JUCO and everywhere and a lot of guys from Wichita get overlooked. I think we are trying to come out and show that we can play against the big dogs,” says Junior Hayden O’Toole.

It wasn’t just fans of the team watching but also scouts and recruiters. Some of which say it has been hard to recruit talent by not being able to go to as many games, so even this one game has major implications.

“For these guys, it has been tough, says Beau Franklin, Park University Scout and YBC Coach. “The junior season is really important, and they have not really been able to be out in front of a lot of people. This event today is magnificent for these guys.”

One of them is YBC’s starting pitcher Riely Hunsaker who is in talks with Wichita State, but like other players, he has mainly had to work out where he can and send video to recruits.

“It has kind of slowed down a little bit with the other guys getting drafted and not getting drafted, taking the signing bonus or not, guys coming back for their fifth year, so it is kind of a in a weird place right now,” Hunsaker says.

Hunsaker made the most of his day. He pitched three solid innings giving up no runs, no hits, and striking out two batters. Everyone won Tuesday, though, just by taking the diamond.

Toothaker, adds, “Every game you have to come out and show out because you never know which game is going to be your last.”