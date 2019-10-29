‘You want to dress warm’: Bike deputies still patrol during the cold

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The cold temperatures are not stopping law enforcement from patrolling on a bike.

It’s days like Monday that not everyone is revved up for.

“They (bike deputies) know what it is,” says Sgt. Michael Moreland.

Some riders, not all, might consider it cold.

“This really isn’t that bad,” says Moreland.

At least that is how Sgt. Moreland feels.

“A lot of times it is worse riding in the rain than it is being cold like this,” he explains.

Sgt. Moreland is one of six part-time motor, or motorcycle deputies.

“You want to dress warm and make sure the roads are clear,” he says.

Sgt. Moreland took a ride this afternoon and after evaluating the roads and he would have no problem with his deputies riding. In all reality, he says it’s their judgement call. If they want to ride the bikes, they can. If they want to hop into a patrol car, that is also an option.

“The ground is still warm so as long as long as it is not a danger to yourself and others you are pretty much golden,” Moreland says.

He says his team constantly checks the weather to make sure the roads are safe to ride. He says they also have new helmets that open for deputies to cool off but also close tightly for more insulation.

The Wichita Police Department says they also have a similar policy when it comes to their motorcycle unit.

