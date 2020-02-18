‘You watch out for me and I will watch out for you’: Neighbors in Butler Co. describe scary Sunday evening

A landowner tries to stop two men from stealing his property. That’s when things took a frightening turn.

The Butler County Sheriff says the pair pointed guns at the property owner before running off.

Neighbors say Sunday nights are usually calm, but that changed when the phones started ringing.

“We were watching TV,” says Debbie Alright, who lives nearby.

“They had police out here,” says another anonymous neighbor.

“It was spooky but we all made it,” says adds Albright.

“It is kind of exciting,” says the other neighbor.

It started with a phone call in rural Butler County from the sheriff’s office.

“It was to stay in the house and lock the doors and call if you see something,” says the anonymous neighbor.

The lines would not stop ringing from there.

“Actually, my husband called the neighbors next to us and they were glad that we called them,” Albright says.

Her neighbor adds, “He asked if we were alright and I told them we were doing fine.”

Not the usual conversation Albright and her family have with neighbors, to be on the lookout for people who may have guns and could be anywhere.

It stemming from an attempted burglary near this intersection at 230th and Butler Road.

“I got a little bit scared because we have never had anything like that happen before,” says Albright.

Albright says she cares about her neighbor even though they don’t talk every day.

“I know my neighbor next to me and they have a son but he does not live here,” Albright stated.

“You watch out for me and I will watch out for you,” says Albright’s neighbor. “It is a good thing.”

That communication made them feel safe.

“We never did find out what happened,” her neighbor says.

But they are certain of who they can trust.

“You are just one community and you share it,” Albright adds.

Deputies say the other suspect is still on the loose. They have taken Shawn Kinder into custody, who is accused of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.