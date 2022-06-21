WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old girl with special needs.

Hope Rich, 10, is described as a white female, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white “Budweiser” t-shirt along with red and white striped shorts. Hope is not wearing shoes.

Hope is special needs and is missing her top left tooth.

Hope Rich (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

She was last seen on foot in the 5100 block of south Meridian at approximately 7:20 p.m. on June 21. This is near the intersection of S Meridian Ave and W 55th St S.

If you know the whereabouts of Hope, please call 911 immediately.