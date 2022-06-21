WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old girl with special needs.
Hope Rich, 10, is described as a white female, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white “Budweiser” t-shirt along with red and white striped shorts. Hope is not wearing shoes.
Hope is special needs and is missing her top left tooth.
She was last seen on foot in the 5100 block of south Meridian at approximately 7:20 p.m. on June 21. This is near the intersection of S Meridian Ave and W 55th St S.
If you know the whereabouts of Hope, please call 911 immediately.