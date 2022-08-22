TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Secretary of State (SOS) has released the recount numbers on three requested races: The “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment on abortion, the state treasurer, and Kansas House District 118.
Some of the race totals changed slightly after the recount, but they did not change the outcome of any of the races.
“The results of this unprecedented recount of more than half the ballots cast in the 2022 Kansas primary election, with less than 2/100ths of a percent difference in the county canvasses and the recount process, proves once and for all that there is no systemic election fraud in our state’s election process, Scott Schwab, Kansas Secretary of State, said. “Kansans should be confident that these results put to rest the unfounded claims of election fraud in our state and know that our elections are secure and that their vote counted.”
The tables below show the difference between the county canvasses and the recount. After each of the larger tables, we have included the unofficial race results from the SOS office. It does not appear the unofficial race results have been updated with the recount results.
A spokesperson for the SOS office said the next and final step will be the State Board of Canvass finalizing the primary election results. That takes place on Sept. 1.
Abortion amendment
The recount on the “Value Them Both” amendment involved nine counties. The SOS office said these are the results from before and after the recount:
|County
|County Canvass
|County Canvass
|Recount
|Recount
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Crawford
|4,653
|5,845
|4,653
|5,847
|Douglas
|8,716
|38,718
|8,718
|38,703
|Harvey
|5,775
|6,650
|5,779
|6,651
|Jefferson
|2,998
|3,732
|2,994
|3,728
|Johnson
|79,818
|174,933
|79,798
|174,915
|Lyon
|3,625
|6,265
|3,625
|6,264
|Sedgwick
|61,824
|85,923
|61,843
|85,885
|Shawnee
|21,717
|42,682
|21,720
|42,698
|Thomas
|1,721
|820
|1,723
|820
|Totals:
|190,847
|365,568
|190,853
|365,511
The SOS website shows the unofficial results for all counties as:
|3,994 of 3,994 precincts reporting
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|378,466
|41%
|No
|543,855
|59%
Kansas Secretary of State, Republican
The race to see who would be the Republican candidate on the November ballot was between Steven Johnson and Caryn Tyson. The race has been too close to call since the August primary. The recount involved six counties:
|County
|County Canvass
|County Canvass
|Recount
|Recount
|Johnson
|Tyson
|Johnson
|Tyson
|Barton
|1,762
|1,062
|1,762
|1,062
|Cloud
|1,082
|748
|1,082
|748
|Dickinson
|2,902
|1,432
|2,898
|1,428
|Harvey
|4,091
|2,366
|4,086
|2,366
|McPherson
|4,509
|1,882
|4,517
|1,885
|Ottawa
|891
|607
|891
|607
|Totals
|15,237
|8,097
|15,236
|8,096
The SOS website shows the unofficial results for all counties as:
|3,994 of 3,994 precincts reporting
|Votes
|Percent
|Steven Johnson
|215,875
|50%
|Caryn Tyson
|215,500
|50%
Kansas House District 118, Republican
The race to see who would be the Republican candidate on the November ballot for Kansas District 118 in western Kansas was between Jim Minnix and Tatum Lee. The race was not very close, but a recount was requested from the nine counties:
|County
|County Canvass
|County Canvass
|Recount
|Recount
|Lee
|Minnix
|Lee
|Minnix
|Gove
|354
|454
|354
|454
|Greeley
|162
|197
|162
|197
|Lane
|197
|327
|197
|327
|Logan
|330
|500
|330
|500
|Ness
|496
|346
|496
|346
|Scott
|243
|1,141
|243
|1,142
|Sheridan
|358
|490
|358
|489
|Trego
|459
|364
|459
|364
|Wichita
|249
|327
|249
|326
|Totals
|2,848
|4,146
|2,848
|4,145
The SOS website shows the unofficial results for all counties as:
|87 of 87 precincts reporting
|Votes
|Percent
|Tatum Lee
|2,771
|41%
|Jim Minnix
|4,060
|59%