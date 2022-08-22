TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Secretary of State (SOS) has released the recount numbers on three requested races: The “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment on abortion, the state treasurer, and Kansas House District 118.

Some of the race totals changed slightly after the recount, but they did not change the outcome of any of the races.

“The results of this unprecedented recount of more than half the ballots cast in the 2022 Kansas primary election, with less than 2/100ths of a percent difference in the county canvasses and the recount process, proves once and for all that there is no systemic election fraud in our state’s election process, Scott Schwab, Kansas Secretary of State, said. “Kansans should be confident that these results put to rest the unfounded claims of election fraud in our state and know that our elections are secure and that their vote counted.”

The tables below show the difference between the county canvasses and the recount. After each of the larger tables, we have included the unofficial race results from the SOS office. It does not appear the unofficial race results have been updated with the recount results.

A spokesperson for the SOS office said the next and final step will be the State Board of Canvass finalizing the primary election results. That takes place on Sept. 1.

Abortion amendment

The recount on the “Value Them Both” amendment involved nine counties. The SOS office said these are the results from before and after the recount:

County County Canvass County Canvass Recount Recount Yes No Yes No Crawford 4,653 5,845 4,653 5,847 Douglas 8,716 38,718 8,718 38,703 Harvey 5,775 6,650 5,779 6,651 Jefferson 2,998 3,732 2,994 3,728 Johnson 79,818 174,933 79,798 174,915 Lyon 3,625 6,265 3,625 6,264 Sedgwick 61,824 85,923 61,843 85,885 Shawnee 21,717 42,682 21,720 42,698 Thomas 1,721 820 1,723 820 Totals: 190,847 365,568 190,853 365,511 Source: Kansas Secretary of State’s Office

The SOS website shows the unofficial results for all counties as:

3,994 of 3,994 precincts reporting Votes Percent Yes 378,466 41% No 543,855 59% Source: Kansas Secretary of State’s Office

Kansas Secretary of State, Republican

The race to see who would be the Republican candidate on the November ballot was between Steven Johnson and Caryn Tyson. The race has been too close to call since the August primary. The recount involved six counties:

County County Canvass County Canvass Recount Recount Johnson Tyson Johnson Tyson Barton 1,762 1,062 1,762 1,062 Cloud 1,082 748 1,082 748 Dickinson 2,902 1,432 2,898 1,428 Harvey 4,091 2,366 4,086 2,366 McPherson 4,509 1,882 4,517 1,885 Ottawa 891 607 891 607 Totals 15,237 8,097 15,236 8,096 Source: Kansas Secretary of State’s Office

The SOS website shows the unofficial results for all counties as:

3,994 of 3,994 precincts reporting Votes Percent Steven Johnson 215,875 50% Caryn Tyson 215,500 50% Source: Kansas Secretary of State’s Office

Kansas House District 118, Republican

The race to see who would be the Republican candidate on the November ballot for Kansas District 118 in western Kansas was between Jim Minnix and Tatum Lee. The race was not very close, but a recount was requested from the nine counties:

County County Canvass County Canvass Recount Recount Lee Minnix Lee Minnix Gove 354 454 354 454 Greeley 162 197 162 197 Lane 197 327 197 327 Logan 330 500 330 500 Ness 496 346 496 346 Scott 243 1,141 243 1,142 Sheridan 358 490 358 489 Trego 459 364 459 364 Wichita 249 327 249 326 Totals 2,848 4,146 2,848 4,145 Source: Kansas Secretary of State’s Office

The SOS website shows the unofficial results for all counties as: