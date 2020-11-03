Rep. Estes faces Lombard in Kansas’ 4th Congressional District

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Republican Rep. Ron Estes is hoping voters in the south-central part of the state re-elect him for another two years. He faces Democratic challenger Laura Lombard.

Estes and Lombard are both from Wichita.

In 2018, Estes easily won his seat against his Democratic challenger James Thompson.

The 4th Congressional District is historically a strong Republican district. The seat was formerly held by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Todd Tiahrt.

