WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Republican Rep. Ron Estes is hoping voters in the south-central part of the state re-elect him for another two years. He faces Democratic challenger Laura Lombard.
Estes and Lombard are both from Wichita.
In 2018, Estes easily won his seat against his Democratic challenger James Thompson.
The 4th Congressional District is historically a strong Republican district. The seat was formerly held by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Todd Tiahrt.
LATEST STORIES:
- Dennis and Iuen battle for District 3 seat on Sedgwick County Commission
- Sedgwick County Commission District 2 race features O’Donnell and Lopez
- Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District race between state treasurer and Topeka mayor
- Rep. Estes faces Lombard in Kansas’ 4th Congressional District
- Vandals spray paint KC’s WWI Memorial with an anti-voting message