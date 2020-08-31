Additional ballot boxes being distributed to Kansas counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The November general election is right around the corner and the state of Kansas is making preparations.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of Kansans are avoiding the polls. Kansas received more than 300,000 mail-in ballot requests for the primary election; the most the state has ever seen. The general election is expected to see a similar request amount. Because of this, Secretary of State Scott Schwab is giving each county two additional ballot drop boxes.

Ballot drop boxes are boxes placed outside of election offices, polling locations, or around communities to collect filled out ballots. This allows voters to immediately turn in their ballot rather than sending it through the mail.

“Adding more ballot drop boxes will not only lessen the public health risks that would come from gathering in long lines at polling places but by sending fewer ballots through the mail will also lessen the burden on the United States Post Office,” explained Governor Laura Kelly.

Governor Kelly is urging Kansas counties officials to do more.

“I encourage county officials to consider using a portion of the allotted CARES Act funds to purchase as many ballot boxes as they deem necessary.”

