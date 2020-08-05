Adkins wins Republican primary in Kansas 3rd

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Amanda Adkins has won the Republican primary in Kansas’ 3rd District.

The 45-year-old Overland Park woman is vice president of strategic growth at the medical records firm Cerner Corporation and former chairwoman of the Kanss Republican Party.

Adkins defeated Adrienne Vallejo Foster, Sara Hart Weir, Mike Beehler, and Tom Love and will face first-term incumbent Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids in the November general election.

Adkins stressed her support for President Donald Trump. Her campaign got a boost from a political action committee financed largely by her father. Davids received national attention as a Native American and openly LGBTQ candidate in 2018 and she’s already raised more than $3.8 million for her re-election campaign.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories