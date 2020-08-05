Adkins wins Republican primary in Kansas 3rd

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Amanda Adkins has won the Republican primary in Kansas’ 3rd District.

The 45-year-old Overland Park woman is vice president of strategic growth at the medical records firm Cerner Corporation and former chairwoman of the Kanss Republican Party.

Adkins defeated Adrienne Vallejo Foster, Sara Hart Weir, Mike Beehler, and Tom Love and will face first-term incumbent Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids in the November general election.

Adkins stressed her support for President Donald Trump. Her campaign got a boost from a political action committee financed largely by her father. Davids received national attention as a Native American and openly LGBTQ candidate in 2018 and she’s already raised more than $3.8 million for her re-election campaign.

LATEST STORIES: