Advance voting begins for city, school elections

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Monday morning marked the beginning of voting for Election 2019 in Kansas.

One-hundred seventy-seven mayoral, city council and trustee, and other positions are up for election in Sedgwick County this cycle, including mayor of Wichita.

This morning began advance voting for the Primary Election. Not all candidates will be relevant in the primary, as most will run exclusively in the General Election, but one race is of particular interest.

Kansas’ largest city, Wichita, has nine mayoral candidates, and all are running in the primary, including incumbent Jeff Longwell. The two candidates with the most votes will advance to the general election in November.

Here are the candidates, all running as nonpartisan:

Joshua M. Atkinson

Brock E. Boocker

Ian M. Demory

Mark S. Gietzen

Jeff Longwell

Amy Lyon

Marty Mork

Lyndy Wells

Brandon Whipple

To vote in the primary, you must have already registered. That deadline passed July 16.

Registered voters were able to punch their ballots early starting today. That will continue at polling sites until August 5 at noon. The 2019 Kansas Primary Election starts at 6 a.m. August 6 and ends at 7 p.m.

Polling sites will allow you a chance to vote as long as you are in line by 7.

To Advance Vote in Sedgwick County, you need to submit an application, which you can find here. The deadline to apply is July 30. If you miss that deadline, you will have to vote on primary election day (August 6).

You can find more information on voting in Sedgwick County at the county’s election website.

Find where to vote through the Polling Place Search on the Vote Kansas site.

There are many other KSN viewers who do not live in Sedgwick County. Those voters can view a comprehensive breakdown of elections per county and information relevant to each local voter on voteks.org.

For Oklahoma and Nebraska voters (we serve several counties in each), your elections are on a different timeline than those in Kansas. Refer to the elections sites for your state and counties here: