TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Secretary of State says 463,085 ballots have been mailed out to Kansans who requested a ballot.
Voters who wish to vote via advance by mail ballot may request the ballot by clicking here.
Ballots can also be dropped at county drop boxes. In Sedgwick County and the Wichita area, there are 14 ballot drop box locations.
Here is a list of early voting locations in Sedgwick County. Voting opens in the county on October 19.
The Kansas Secretary of State said already 2,687 ballots have been returned and 3,213 have been cast in person.
Party breakdown
Mailed:
- [D] – 216,362
- [R] – 174,448
- [L] – 2,133
- [U] – 70,138
Returned:
- [D] – 1,403
- [R] – 659
- [L] – 19
- [U] – 606
In person:
- [D] – 976
- [R] – 1,688
- [L] – 23
- [U] – 525
LATEST STORIES:
- Chiefs down several offensive pieces with Buffalo on deck
- Forecasters: Drought more likely than blizzards this winter
- Why experts say you should be concerned with the latest COVID-19 case spike
- 463K ballots mailed in Kansas according to Secretary of State’s Office
- Taylor’s Forecast: Cooler conditions lead to freeze and frost alerts