463K ballots mailed in Kansas according to Secretary of State’s Office

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Secretary of State says 463,085 ballots have been mailed out to Kansans who requested a ballot.

Voters who wish to vote via advance by mail ballot may request the ballot by clicking here.

Ballots can also be dropped at county drop boxes. In Sedgwick County and the Wichita area, there are 14 ballot drop box locations.

Here is a list of early voting locations in Sedgwick County. Voting opens in the county on October 19.

The Kansas Secretary of State said already 2,687 ballots have been returned and 3,213 have been cast in person.

Party breakdown

Mailed:

[D] – 216,362

[R] – 174,448

[L] – 2,133

[U] – 70,138

Returned:

[D] – 1,403

[R] – 659

[L] – 19

[U] – 606

In person:

[D] – 976

[R] – 1,688

[L] – 23

[U] – 525

LATEST STORIES: