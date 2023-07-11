TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas voters are allowed to vote by mail. To get an advance ballot, you must fill out an application.

Applying for an advance ballot

Go to your county’s election website or call your county election office to request the application for an advance ballot.

The deadline to request the application may vary. In Sedgwick County, for the August primary:

July 21 at 5 p.m. is the last opportunity to request an advance voting application

July 25 is the last day for people to return the advance ballot applications to the election office

Sedgwick County offers several ways to request the application. The form is available by clicking here. You can also call the office at 316-770-7100 or email voterinformation@sedgwick.gov

Once you have a paper version of the application, fill it out, including your driver’s license number or a copy of your photo ID, sign it, then send it back to your election office.

In Sedgwick County, mail it to the address at the top of the form. You can also scan it and email it to voterinformation@sedgwick.gov. The form must include your signature.

After you get your advance ballot

Election offices begin mailing advance ballots on July 12 to people who successfully filled out the application.

Fill out your advance ballot. Then take it to an approved ballot drop box in your county or mail it to your county election office. Click here for ballot drop box locations in Sedgwick County.

If you choose to mail your ballot to the election office, it must be postmarked on or before election day. It must arrive at the county election office no later than the Friday after the election to be counted. The post office recommends mailing your ballot at least one week before it needs to arrive.

If you are concerned about whether your mailed ballot got to the election office in time, you can call your local election office to check the status.

Changed your mind

If you request an advance ballot but change your mind and want to vote in person, you will be given a provisional ballot at the polling place. It is a way to make sure you only vote once.