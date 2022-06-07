HIAWATHA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas state senator who recently left the Republican Party has begun campaigning for governor as an independent.

The Kansas City Star reports that grain and livestock farmer Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha on Monday appointed a campaign treasurer.

Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly are expected to win their parties’ nominations for governor in the Aug. 2 primary.

Pyle will need to gather 5,000 signatures to appear on the November general election ballot.

No independent or third-party candidate has come close to winning an election for governor in modern times, but they sometimes draw enough votes to influence close elections.

Pyle’s running mate is Clearwater school board member Kathleen Garrison.