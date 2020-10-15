Ballot drop boxes available at 14 locations in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Election Office has placed ballot drop boxes at 14 locations around Sedgwick County.
Once you fill out an advance ballot, you can either mail it or place it in one of the ballot drop boxes. The boxes are outside and available at all hours until 7 p.m. on election day, Nov. 3.
Ballot Drop Box Addresses:
- Bel-Aire City Hall, 7651 E. Central Park Avenue, Bel-Aire
- Clearwater City Hall, 129 E. Ross Street, Clearwater
- Derby Public Library, 1600 E. Walnut Grove Road, Derby
- Fire Station 35, 1535 S. 199th St. West, Goddard
- Haysville Police Department – Court Services, 200 W. Grand Avenue, Haysville
- Maize City Administration, 10100 W. Grady Avenue, Maize
- Fire Station 32, 7750 Wild West Road, Park City
- Valley Center City Hall, 121 S. Meridian Avenue, Valley Center
- Boston Recreation Center, 6655 E. Zimmerly, Wichita
- Evergreen Park Recreation Center, 2700-D N. Woodland, Wichita
- Linwood Recreation Center, 1901 S. Kansas, Wichita
- Orchard Recreation Center, 4808 W. 9th Street, Wichita
- Sedgwick County Courthouse, 525 N. Main, Wichita
- Sedgwick County Health Department, 1900 E. 9th Street, Wichita
