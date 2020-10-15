Ballot drop boxes available at 14 locations in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Election Office has placed ballot drop boxes at 14 locations around Sedgwick County.

Once you fill out an advance ballot, you can either mail it or place it in one of the ballot drop boxes. The boxes are outside and available at all hours until 7 p.m. on election day, Nov. 3.

Ballot Drop Box Addresses:

