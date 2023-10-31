BENTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The city of Benton is proposing a 2% sales tax increase on the 2023 ballot.

About 1,000 people live in Benton. Earlier this year, the city surveyed community members about what they want to see change in town.

The city said people want lower property taxes and more quality-of-life services. They hope the sales tax increase will help make those two things a reality.

“Me as a single father, you know, when things go down, it just helps us a lot,” said Benton resident Angel Guzman.

The city hoping to help homeowners like Guzman.

The city plans to use $150,000 to reduce property taxes and $120,000 to fund quality of life and park projects.

A ‘yes’ vote for the sales tax increase would mean the sales tax money would reduce property taxes and fund new town projects such as sidewalk improvements or a splash pad.

The city said a ‘no’ vote would mean a loss of $180,00 in sales tax revenue in 2025, which equals 12 mils in property tax increase.

“Andover, where people shop, Augusta, El Dorado has it on their ballot this year also. So it’s a tool that other cities have already realized, and really, we would just be playing catch up a little bit,” said Benton City Administrator Matt Engels.

About five years ago, Benton implemented a 1% sales tax increase, and that is set to expire in July 2024.

It is a smaller town, but people visit from all over to eat, stop at the gas station, or shop at businesses like Hoover Mower Sales.

“I have a concern that it is raising prices on my mowers,” said Don Hoover, Hoover Mower Sales owner.

Hoover grew up in Benton and said if the increase passes, he wonders how it will affect his and other businesses.

“My customers are going to drive into town, and they generally stop at the gas station. They generally go out to eat whenever they bring a mower here. It will affect my customers more than it is going to affect me, I think,” said Hoover.

Engels said tax increases can be regressive in large populations, but he expects this one to be different for Benton.

“Here in Benton, it is a little bit smaller, more homogenous, so we feel that it is equally across the board,” said Engels.

The city wants people to share how they feel by casting their vote on Tuesday.