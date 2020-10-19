Big turnout at Intrust Bank Arena for early voting this year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The line to get in for early voting wrapped around the front of Intrust Arena on Monday.

“Just taking advantage of the days off that I have, that way I don’t have to worry about my work schedule getting in the way of me voting,” said Nicholas on Monday. “It’s important to have my voice heard and my vote count.”

Sedgwick County now has close to 320,000 registered voters so they expected a big turnout this year.

“We did anticipate big numbers for turnout this morning for folks wanting to vote before they head over to work,” said Melissa Schnieders, Deputy Election Commissioner for Sedgwick County. “And we see that we are catching up on the line. We don’t expect quite the line after today and the first day of voting is always busier.”

Schnieders said they brought in extra people to make sure the could keep that line moving.

“I don’t mind the line. No, not at all,” said Bernard Knowles. “That’s part of it. We all got to take our turn to go ahead and vote so it’s the Constitutional right.”

Advance ballots can also be dropped off at Intrust, which is considered the so-called “mega site” in the county for early voting.

“It’s going smoothly,” said Schnieders.

The county says it has seen many more people registering to vote lately. With that in mind, the election office also brought in more workers specifically to get the names entered into the system.

“Yes, so early voting is happening now,” said Schnieders. “If you come to a site and you are not entered yet, you can (vote), we can get you manually entered. It just takes a few minutes longer.”

Here are the hours at the arena listed below.

October 19 & 20

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. October 21

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 22, 23, 26 & 27

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. October 28

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 29 & 30

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. October 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is free parking in Lot 1 at 201 St. Francis and Lot 3 at 500 E. Waterman. You are asked to enter through the south side lobby.

Voters can also cast their ballot at the Sedgwick County Election Office through November 2. The Sedgwick County Election Office is open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting will end at noon on November 2. You will need to take your ID to the polls. Other early voting centers for in-person will open next week.

Sedgwick County Early Vote Centers

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Oct. 27, 29 & 30

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Oct. 28, 2020 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E. Central Park

Goddard District Conference Center, 315 S Main

Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas Ave.

Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays Ave.

Machinists Building, 3830 S. Meridian Ave.

Park City City Hall, 1941 E. 61st St. N.

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St. N.

Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E. 13th St. N.

Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st St. N.

SEIU Building, 3340 W. Douglas Ave.

Sharon Baptist Church, 2221 S. Oliver

St. Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Ln.

Valley Center Community Center, 314 Clay

Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central Ave.

Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S. Greenwich Rd.

Woodlawn Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby

