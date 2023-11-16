WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Board of County Canvassers met on Thursday to review the provisional votes from the Nov. 7 election.

The canvass took place at the Sedgwick County Election Office.

Voter turnout for this year’s municipal election was 23.63%, according to Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Laura Rainwater. She then presented the canvassers with provisional votes.

During the canvass, the board decided to count 1,377 ballots and reject 320 others. The rejections were for a number of reasons, such as failing to register, having no signatures or being signed by a person other than the voters.

The canvassers will reconvene for the final tally of the approved provisional votes on Monday, Nov. 20, at 9 a.m.