Bollier says she opposes expanding court in Senate debate

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Barbara Bollier, left, the Democratic nominee for an open U.S. Senate seat in Kansas, socially distanced reporters outside an elementary school speaks in Manhattan, Kan., on Aug. 14, 2020. Bollier argues that states and local communities need additional aid to deal with problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democrat Barbara Bollier says she wouldn’t support adding additional justices to the U.S. Supreme Court or vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s plan to raise taxes on high-income earners if she’s elected to Kansas’ open U.S. Senate seat.

Bollier made the comments during a televised debate Thursday evening with Republican nominee Roger Marshall as he described her as too extreme for their GOP-leaning state.

Liberals want to add additional justices to the U.S. Supreme Court because conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s likely confirmation would give conservatives a 6-3 majority.

Bollier said she has “no interest” in adding justices. Marshall countered that many Democrats favor the idea.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories