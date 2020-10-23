Bollier says she opposes expanding court in Senate debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democrat Barbara Bollier says she wouldn’t support adding additional justices to the U.S. Supreme Court or vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s plan to raise taxes on high-income earners if she’s elected to Kansas’ open U.S. Senate seat.
Bollier made the comments during a televised debate Thursday evening with Republican nominee Roger Marshall as he described her as too extreme for their GOP-leaning state.
Liberals want to add additional justices to the U.S. Supreme Court because conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s likely confirmation would give conservatives a 6-3 majority.
Bollier said she has “no interest” in adding justices. Marshall countered that many Democrats favor the idea.
LATEST STORIES:
- Family believes grandparents died in cement bunker during Colorado fire
- GOP in Kansas stresses over costly Senate race
- US records second-highest daily total of COVID-19 cases
- Gap Inc. exiting malls, to shutter 350 stores by 2024
- No. 20 K-State looks for 12th straight win over Kansas