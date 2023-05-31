WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bryan Frye officially filed his paperwork in the race for Wichita’s mayor.

Frye filed at the Sedgwick County Election Office on Wednesday. His wife and two children joined him. He is a two-term City Council member representing District 5 in northwest Wichita and was elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.

Frye faces a crowded field of candidates, including Julie Rose Stroud, Anthony Gallardo, Celeste Racette, Tom Kane, Shelia M Davis, and Jared Cerullo, who have already filed, according to the election office. Lily Wu has also filed to run, but her name isn’t showing yet on the county’s website.

Mayor Brandon Whipple plans to file at 2 p.m. today.

The deadline to file is June 1.